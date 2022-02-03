Humane Educational Society To Host Valentine's "Flea-Harmony" Adoption Event

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society will be hosting a Valentine's Day themed adoption event with waived adoption fees for select animals and extended hours.

All available animals who have been at the shelter 30+ days, including puppies and kittens, will have the adoption fee waived for our Valentine's "Flea-Harmony" Adoption Event on February 12th from 9am-6pm at 4155 Randolph Circle.

"HES has so many pets, especially dogs, that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days in need of homes," says Rebecca Bryan, Executive Director. "They are all HES staff favorites by now and we know them so well. On the day of the event, we'll have a kissing booth and blind Flea Harmony 'dating' profiles to make a match."

HES will be taking walk-ins on a first-come first-served basis and doors open at 12pm. Folks interested in adopting a pet will fill out an adoption application and then we'll get them started meeting pets.

Available animals are listed online and can be browsed at heschatt.org/adopt and as a time-saver, applications can be filled out online in advance of the event.

Donations are encouraged in lieu of fees to help HES care for animals in need.