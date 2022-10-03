Immersive Drive-Thru Experience NoogaLights Coming To Chester Frost Park

For six weeks, Chester Frost Park will be transformed into an immersive drive-thru lighting experience for all ages as NoogaLights lightens up the holiday season.

This magical winter light experience, located on Dallas Island inside Chester Frost Park, is the perfect destination for families, friends, and work groups looking for a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate this holiday season!

Opening November 14 and running daily through December 31 (except for Christmas Day), bring your family and friends to experience a magical half-hour drive thru the 1.5-mile electrifying route.

“Installing Christmas lights is like eating ice cream, everyone is happy,” says ELF (Extreme Lighting Fanatic) John Haustein.

The original purpose of NoogaLights was to provide seasonal lighting to homes and businesses in the valley. Now NoogaLights offers full-service lighting installs all year long to residences and commercial businesses throughout the southern United States.

The years of experience they have and the acclaim they’ve received have led to them being able to produce thrilling exhibits on the island of lights including:

- A Christmas tree over 90 feet tall created by custom lasers. Stars and Stripes Forever - An illuminated 20-foot by 36-foot flag that serves to honor our country, troops, and history during this special time of year.

- Lights built upon the beloved playground at Chest Frost Park, adding even more joy to the site that has brought so much fun to the young and young-at-heart. And More - Additional holiday light exhibits that you’ll have to see to believe!

If you are already planning to enjoy the island of lights, why not take advantage of an early bird discount? Until October 15th, NoogaLights at Chester Frost Park’s drive-thru experience is $5 off!

There will be various themed nights on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, so the purchase of multiple early bird tickets can be put to good use! These themed nights are an exciting opportunity to experience the holiday light show in several different ways.

Not only is an early bird special being offered, but there is also a weekly drawing for free tickets! Interested individuals simply need to visit the Facebook event for NoogaLights at Chester Frost Park and RSVP as “interested.” This will count as an entry for a chance to win a free drive-thru ticket! Winners will be selected weekly, starting the first week of the event through the last.

Get more information and tickets at noogalights.com.