McKamey Launches #FurreverTogetherCHA

McKamey Animal Center launches #FurreverTogetherCHA, celebrates COVID-19 companion animals

Shelters across the country have experienced amazing support and interest in fostering and adopting pets as individuals and families sheltered in place. Homeless animals have been providing unconditional love and companionship during these difficult times, and McKamey Animal Center wants to recognize the impacts animals have had on humans these past several months with #FurreverTogetherCHA as they raise awareness about their programs and services they provide to the community.

“MAC is so much more than a shelter,” said Mindy Kolin, director of development. “MAC takes care of animals and humans- providing critical resources to community members who are dealing with financial challenges, natural disasters, domestic violence, and other obstacles life throws their way. After the recent tornado, our staff were providing search and rescue, free on-site veterinary triage, and walking door to door offering help to pet owners in need of free food, supplies, and emergency boarding.”

MAC “safety net services” are funded solely by grants and donations and allow pet owners to leave their pet in MAC’s care while they seek shelter or care, or to get a pet owner through a challenging time without having to surrender their animal.

Since COVID19 and the tornado, MAC has provided care to more than 100 animals and has sheltered 32 pets in emergency boarding who have received free veterinary care, as well as owners receiving updates from staff with photo and video, to provide an extra sense of relief about their furry family member.

Due to social distancing, all major fundraisers were postponed or cancelled entirely, leaving MAC looking for other ways to support these initiatives. “Our summer Mutter Run is now going virtual, said Kolin. Registration is open, and we are asking people and their dogs to join us on Sunday, July 12, by creating a fun space at home, or a location of their choice where they can play, slip n’ slide, get muddy, or just run and walk with their dog, to support MAC. Participants will receive a t-shirt and dog-tag finisher medal with their entry and of course are asked to share photos and tag us on social media with #FurreverTogetherCHA.”

#FurreverTogetherCHA will continue over the year to celebrate the pets that kept people company while at home, and to remind the community that shelters like MAC can doggie paddle for only so long, but rely on community support to keep critical programs afloat, in addition to the above and beyond care that is given to every animal that enters their doors.

To learn more about the July Mutter Run or the #FurreverTogetherCHA initiative visit mckameyanimalcenter.org.