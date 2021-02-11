Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates Its 97th Year Of Service

February 14th will mark the 97th anniversary of Northside Neighborhood House, the mission of which is to promote the independence of residents north of the Tennessee River within Hamilton County by providing a hand up through education and assistance.

The Northside Neighborhood House was founded in 1924 by a group of women who saw their neighbors living in poverty on the banks of the north shore in downtown Chattanooga. They were living in shacks and needed bedding during the cold winter months. Instead of just bringing blankets from their homes, the women also taught skills such as quilting, nutrition, and budgeting. They then opened a settlement house to meet other needs.

Ninety-seven years later, the Northside Neighborhood House is still a safe space for neighbors to turn to when they are in a difficult place.

“We are honored to continue the work of those dedicated ladies who were determined to assist their neighbors by listening to their needs and responding by connecting them to resources and programming,” says Rachel Gammon, CEO. “This past year led to an increased demand for our services and supports, unlike any we’ve seen in recent history and definitely within my 20+ years of serving this community. As 2021 unfolds, our vision is to continue to support our neighbors when they need us most, while forging greater access and opportunity for those living in the historically under-resourced northern portions of Hamilton County.”

The Northside Neighborhood House’s main office is located on Minor Street and offers case management and HiSET classes. The Coffee Community Collective in Soddy Daisy provides case management support, offices for partner agencies to provide their programming, and a large space that can be used by local groups.

The Northside Neighborhood House also oversees CommUNITY School programs located at Hixson Middle, Soddy Daisy Middle, Sale Creek Middle/High, Red Bank High, and a hybrid program at Red Bank Elementary and Middle. The three thrift stores operated by Northside Neighborhood House are located in North Chattanooga, Red Bank, and Soddy Daisy.

To help celebrate the agency’s Founders’ Day, you can make a donation to the NNH by visiting www.nnhouse.org/donate.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!