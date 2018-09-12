Celebrating historic trains and the Sculpture Fields

It’s all aboard for sculpture when the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum train departs the station from the Sculpture Fields to celebrate Once in a Blue Choo Choo, the park’s annual fundraiser for the 33-acre international sculpture park, the largest in the Southeast.

Guests are invited to don their favorite blue ensembles for this one-of-a-kind event that not only features décor in an array from the blue spectrum, but also blues and old-time jazz music by Gino Fanelli, whose music has been described as if you’re riding a train from Detroit to New Orleans.

In store will be a selection of blue-themed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, a four-course dinner aboard the train, then desserts and coffee awaiting passengers when they disembark. Each guest will receive an original commemorative cocktail cup created by artist Charlie Pfitzer.

“This wildly popular event will raise money and awareness for our 33-acre international and extraordinarily unique sculpture park with larger-than-life—some even say colossal—art,” said Bill Chapin, chairman of the Board of Directors. “Visitors to the park are always treated to a fantastic blend of art and greenspace, but the education and programming will give visitors of all ages a deeper and more meaningful experience.”

The idea of a sculpture park was envisioned in 2006, and a grassroots effort led by internationally renowned sculptor John Henry kicked off. In 2012 Sculpture Fields received its 501c3 non-profit determination and a 40-year lease was signed with City of Chattanooga to develop Sculpture Fields on 33 acres of Montague Park.

“This isn’t about just another art park; this is about culture, tourism, recreation, education and economic development with a Chattanooga City park contributing to the revitalization of the Southside,” founder John Henry explains. “Sculpture parks in America draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to their home cities. Chattanooga’s reputation as an arts mecca already has been enhanced.”

Since its reopening in 2016, Sculpture Fields has become the largest sculpture park in the Southeast and one of a Chattanooga’s premier tourist destinations. The park brings an international flair to a city already known as a bastion of appreciation for pivotal local and national historic and cultural events. Sculpture Fields adds to the legacy of our City’s forward-thinking pioneers that enhances the cultural life of the community.

To help celebrate, be sure to catch the train at the Sculpture Fields, 1800 Polk St., on Saturday, Sep. 22 at 5:30 p.m. The event pre and post parties take place among 47 pieces of large-scale sculpture. Tickets are $250 per person, and tables of four may be reserved aboard the train.

The event has limited seating, so reservations are on a first come, first served basis. To get your reservations, call (423) 266-7288. You may also reserve and purchase tickets online at sculpturefields.org/upcoming-events.

The park is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk and is free to the public, though the park will close at 5 p.m. on the day of the event, Sept. 22.