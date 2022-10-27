Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns November 25th

The 42nd Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on November 25th with crowd favorite features added again to the event for people of all ages to enjoy.

A record crowd of over 10,000 people attended in 2021. This year, the event will be hosted on the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing starting at 4:00 p.m. Real, live reindeer and Santa will be available for free pictures. Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras for the photo opportunities.

Additionally on the Chattanooga Green, fire pits, miniature train rides and additional food, beverages for those 21+ and art vendors will be on site with items available for purchase.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., the annual Lighted Boat Parade & Fireworks, sponsored by Erwin Marine Sales & The Southern Belle, will feature over 20 boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from Olgiati Bridge to Walnut Street Bridge. Immediately following the boat parade at approximately 8:00 p.m., fireworks will be launched over the Tennessee River.

“We enjoy hosting events for our Tennessee Valley boating community and the Lighted Boat Parade is a favorite each year. Our city has much to offer, especially when it comes to riverfront access. We are excited to ring in the holiday season with folks on the land and on the water,” stated Marc Gentry, General Manager at Erwin Marine Sales.

“We were astonished by the community’s reception to the event last year. It has been a beloved tradition in Downtown Chattanooga, and we are thankful to our sponsors and amazing partners like Erwin Marine Sales and the Southern Belle coming together, to host an event to kick off the holiday season,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

“We listened to our residents during the ONE Riverfront planning process and the turnout last year is proof that by incorporating community desires into events, we can create lasting memorable experiences in our downtown for all to enjoy.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event to view the boat parade and fireworks from Ross’s Landing and the Chattanooga Green.

Full event details can be found at rivercitycompany.com