Rescues On The Runway Week Long Online Auction Opens Saturday

The Rescues on the Runway online auction opens this Saturday, September 5th and closes Saturday, September 12th at 5 pm. Proceeds from the online auction will provide food, shelter and medical care for shelter pets at the Humane Educational Society.

The online auction offers a variety of experiences, gift certificates, home and garden items, family activities, jewelry, fashion, vacations and more.

Auction participants will also have the opportunity to “Adopt a Kennel” in the new HES Foy Animal Center. Kennel adopters will receive a plaque with the name of their choice on an animal kennel at our new facility.

This has been a challenging year for our organization and it is our hope that the community will support the Rescues on the Runway online auction to help the Humane Educational Society provide quality care for homeless pets in Hamilton County.

Supporters can participate in the online auction here. There is an opportunity to register in advance and start a watch list of favorite items. More items will be added daily leading up to the Rescues on the Runway online auction.

