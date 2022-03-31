Rock the Riverfront Festival to Feature Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian Artist Market

× Expand River City Company Rock the Riverfront

The Rock the Riverfront Festival in Chattanooga will feature a variety of Cherokee Artisans as part of the grand finale weekend April 1-3. Since opening on March 4, the Rock the Riverfront Festival has welcomed over 25,000 visitors to enjoy the interactive art installation, Impulse, which consists of 15 giant light-up and musical seesaws along with live music and entertainment each weekend.

Artisans will showcase a variety of traditional and contemporary art including basketry, photography, clothing, copper and wood burning. In addition, demonstrations of basket making, weaving and carving will be shown throughout the weekend.

Artisans include: Tara McCoy, Pottery; Louise Goings, Basketry; Juanita Paz-Chalacha, Digital Art; Jody Bradley, Weaving; Charlie Jumper, Coppersmith and Pyrography; Butch Goings, Carver; Alica Wildcatt, Medalsmithing; Bear Allison, Photography; Stephan Walkingstick, Carving. Full biographs of each artist can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock-events

Event schedule for April 1 – 3 include:

April 1:

10:00am – Impulse Interactive Seesaws Open with Music from the Main Stage & Oversized Games Open for Play

6:00pm – Artist Market Opens, Live Music by DJ Mike Key

10:00pm – Festival closes for the night

April 2:

10:00am – Impulse Interactive Seesaws Open with Music from the Main Stage & Oversized Games Open for Play

6:00pm – Artist Market Opens, Traditional Cherokee Dance

7:00pm – Musical Guest: Luke Simmons & the Love Struck

8:30pm – Storytelling by Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

10:00pm – Festival closes for the night

April 3:

10:00am - Impulse Interactive Seesaws Open with Music from the Main Stage & Oversized Games Open for Play

11:00am – Artist Market Opens

10:00pm – Festival closes for the night

In addition to the artist vendors, the Atsila Anotasgi Cultural Specialists and three of the Cherokee Royalty will be at the event. Tristin Bottchenbaugh, Dylan Morgan, Nola Teesatuskie and Lilyan Wright will be representing the Museum of the Cherokee Indians as Cultural Specialists.

Their mission is to share aspects of Cherokee history and culture along with knowledge of traditional Cherokee arts, crafts, weaponry and storytelling. The Cherokee Royalty members will include Miss Cherokee Tyra Maney, Teen Miss Cherokee Tsini McCoy, and Little Miss Cherokee Trinnity Jackson.

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day until April 3 from 10am – 10pm. Impulse is created and executed by Lateral Office and CS Design and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada.

Sponsors of the Rock the Riverfront include: The Benwood Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, The Lyndhurst Foundation, Steam Logistics, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Kinsey Probasco Hays, Miller & Martin, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Tennessee American Water, Chambers Welding and Fabrication, Tennessee Arts Commission, SmartBank, The Chattanooga Land Company, SVN | Second Story, Hefferlin + Kronenberg, and the City of Chattanooga. Media partners include Big 106.9, ESPN 95.3, G 93.5, Power 94 and EPB Fiber Optics.

Rock the Riverfront is produced by River City Company. Full event information can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock