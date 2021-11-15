Santa Claus Is On His Way To Hamilton Place

It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together at Hamilton Place. That’s right, Santa Claus is on his way to Chattanooga, kicking off the start of the season on Friday, November 19.

The holiday cheer continues through Christmas Eve, during which time you can visit the big man in red, share your Christmas lists, and continue the annual tradition of photos with Santa.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers,” said Jan Wills, General Manager for Hamilton Place. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family.”

We’re excited to bring back our popular Pet Photo Nights, where you and your furry friends can dress up and take adorable photos with jolly St. Nick. Pet Photo Nights will be held Monday evenings from 4pm – 7pm on November 22, November 29, December 6, and December 13.

So pull out those festive fashions and gather up the family for holiday photos! You’ll find Santa Claus at Center Court on the lower level Monday through Thursday from 11am to 7pm, Friday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm, and Sundays from 12pm – 6pm. Visits are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can conveniently be made online.

To make a reservation; view a full list of holiday, Santa photo, and break hours; and hear more seasonal information, visit their website here.