Sleigh Bells Are Jingling At Hamilton Place: Santa Claus Is On His Way

Start working on those Christmas lists, because Santa Claus is almost here!

On November 17th at 11 a.m., Santa makes his grand entrance at Hamilton Place, where he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in the Lower-Level Court near Belk and the Food Court.

After his arrival, Santa will be available from November 17 to December 24, when he heads off for his holiday trek around the world. Your little elves can visit with Santa Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visits are always free, and a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Reserve your visit using our convenient online platform here.

This year, Hamilton Place welcomes Black Santa on December 7th and 8th. Come out and enjoy a culturally diverse Santa experience. For more information and to book your visit, visit our website.

“This is going to be a fantastic season,” says Jason Heymann, Marketing Director for Hamilton Place. “We’re so excited to welcome Santa Claus back to the mall, to celebrate our local community this season, and to share the great sales going on at your favorite stores!”

Check out the Community events below:

Angel Tree: November 4 – December 24

Santa Memories: November 17 – December 24, Black Santa: December 7 and 8

Pet Photo Nights: Monday evenings from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Coats for Kids: Thursday, December 1 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Chattanooga Community Orchestra: Saturday, December 3 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Ginger Brown Dance Studio: Sunday, December 4 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

New Hope Elementary Choir: Wednesday, December 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Infinity Dance Connection: Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Artistic Generation Dance Complex: Sunday, December 11 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Battle of the Bells: Friday, December 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy Happy Holly-Days with your favorite big man in red! For more information on upcoming events, holiday hours, Santa visits, and more, visit our website here.