Summer Festivals Are Back In Chattanooga

Returning this summer are many of Chattanooga’s most popular festivals.

“Our community is actively preparing (and vaccinating) for the return of public gatherings, and awaiting the return of social experiences which are so important to our mental well-being,” says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of Public Markets. “While our Spring season is conservative and limited in scope, our Summer and Fall plans do follow the national projections and we anticipate a broader return to normalcy and larger festivals and events."

The first festival to take place in the First Horizon Pavilion is the inaugural Chattanooga Beer Fest on Saturday, May 29th, 12pm-3pm. The event is presented by Deschutes Brewery, one of the original craft beer producers just now being introduced to the Chattanooga area.

Additional brewers of craft beer joining the festival include: Hutton & Smith (Chattanooga), Sweetwater Brewing (Atlanta), Odd Story Brewing (Chattanooga), New Belgium (Asheville, NC), Wiseacre (Memphis), Founder’s Brewing Company (Grand Rapids), Naked River (Chattanooga), Bell’s Brewery (Kalamazoo), Tennessee Brew Works (Nashville), Elysian Brewing Company (Seattle), Highland Brewing (Asheville), Wicked Weed (Asheville), Bold Rock (Mills River, NC), Deschutes Brewery (Bend, Oregon), Rhinegeist Brewery (Cincinnati, OH), Jackalope Brewery (Nashville), Blakes Hard Cider (Armada, MI), Goose Island (Chicago), Kona Brewing (Kailua-Kona), Black Abbey (Nashville), Crosstown Brewing (Memphis), Sycamore Brewing (Charlotte), Mighty Swell (Austin, TX), Wanderlinger (Chattanooga) and the Barley Mob (Chattanooga).

A $45 ticket gets beer connoisseurs unlimited tastings—along with a commemorative glass—for the entire event. To maintain a spacious and stress-free environment, only 1,000 tickets are being issued for the 56,000 square-foot facility; no walk-up tickets will be offered. All health guidelines in effect at the time of the festival will be in effect.

A portion of this events proceeds will benefit the Chattanooga Market. Tickets must be purchased in advance at chattanoogabeerfest.com

Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival, presented by Tennessee Farm Winegrowers, will be held Saturday, June 5th at the First Horizon Pavilion. The Festival is a wine grower-to-table event where patrons can sample wines from about 15 regional growers and buy full bottles directly.

The event will similarly offer entertainment, local eats and some featured artisans. Proceeds benefit two non-profits: The Chattanooga Market and Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Association. Advanced tickets for this event can be purchased at siptn.com/chattanooga

In partnership with the City of Collegedale, the Collegedale Freedom Celebration & Fireworks will be held on Thursday July 1, 2021 beginning at 4pm. The Commons will be this year’s festival centerpiece, with food trucks, entertainment and a freedom market taking place at Founder’s Hall. Performances will include the band Monday Night Social (Nashville) and the East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra. Admission is free, but parking is limited—visitors should plan to arrive early.

And later in the year, the Chattanooga Oktoberfest returns on Sat/Sun October 9-10, 2021 at the First Horizon Pavilion. The city’s original and largest celebration of seasonal beers, German foods and oompah music is expected to deliver full-strength fun once again.

Reported by Fox News as one of the Nation’s Best Family-Friendly Oktoberfests, everyone is welcome and admission is free. More information will be posted this summer to the festival website at chattanoogaoktoberfest.com

