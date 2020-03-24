The Chattery Hosting Variety Of Classes Online

The Chattery Goes Digital by Hosting a Variety of Classes Online
The Chattery is temporarily pivoting their business model to begin offering online classes starting Tuesday, March 24th. While The Chattery thrives on hosting in-person and engaging learning opportunities, their classes have been moved online to ensure the safety of participants and to comply with social-distancing mandates.
“I’m thrilled to see how quickly The Chattery has been able to regroup and begin offering unique online classes,” says Kristen Robinson, chair of The Chattery’s board of directors. “While this is new territory for us, the board is excited to see The Chattery continue to fulfill our mission in this uncertain time.”
The Chattery paused in-person operations almost two weeks ago and has found success in working with current instructors to reschedule or offer previously scheduled classes in an online format. New teachers have also reached out to offer their expertise on a variety of subjects.
The Chattery’s current online classes calendar includes:
- Tuesday, March 24, 6 PM: At-Home Cocktails (ages 21+ only)
- Wednesday, March 25, 6 PM: Mastering Personal Finances
- Thursday, March 26, 6 PM: Chattanooga Watercolor Sketching
- Saturday, March 28, 9 AM: Beginner Freedom Yoga
- Monday, March 30, 12 PM: Work From Home Crash Course
- Monday, March 30, 6 PM: Crafting Your Personal Mission Statement
- Wednesday, April 1, 6 PM: Sticking with Your Healthy Habits
- Thursday, April 2, 6 PM: Home Organizing 101
- Monday, April 6, 6 PM: Help! My Planner Doesn’t Work
- Tuesday, April 7, 6 PM: Iphoneography: Editing Photos
- Wednesday, April 8, 6 PM: Air Fryer 101
Some of The Chattery’s online classes may be appropriate for school-aged children. If parents have questions regarding a specific class, they should first contact The Chattery’s staff before reserving a ticket (info@thechattery.org).
For more information or to sign up for a class, visit thechattery.org/classes.