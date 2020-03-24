The Chattery Hosting Variety Of Classes Online

The Chattery Goes Digital by Hosting a Variety of Classes Online

The Chattery is temporarily pivoting their business model to begin offering online classes starting Tuesday, March 24th. While The Chattery thrives on hosting in-person and engaging learning opportunities, their classes have been moved online to ensure the safety of participants and to comply with social-distancing mandates.

“I’m thrilled to see how quickly The Chattery has been able to regroup and begin offering unique online classes,” says Kristen Robinson, chair of The Chattery’s board of directors. “While this is new territory for us, the board is excited to see The Chattery continue to fulfill our mission in this uncertain time.”

The Chattery paused in-person operations almost two weeks ago and has found success in working with current instructors to reschedule or offer previously scheduled classes in an online format. New teachers have also reached out to offer their expertise on a variety of subjects.

The Chattery’s current online classes calendar includes:

Some of The Chattery’s online classes may be appropriate for school-aged children. If parents have questions regarding a specific class, they should first contact The Chattery’s staff before reserving a ticket (info@thechattery.org).

For more information or to sign up for a class, visit thechattery.org/classes.