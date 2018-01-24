The Levitt AMP Music Series Returns

Chattanooga wins $25K grant for a second year of the concert series

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation has named Chattanooga as one of 15 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP Grant Award of $25,000 in matching funds to present a free concert series on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

“We are beyond excited to receive funding for the second year in a row to produce the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series,” says Chattanooga CEO & President, Bob Doak.

“Last year, this series did an incredible job uniting the community in one of our city’s most historic districts for some of today’s best entertainers. We are grateful to the Levitt Foundation and to our local partners for making this happen. I can’t wait to see what 2018 brings.”

Jazzanooga submitted its Levitt AMP proposal and will oversee the production and talent booking for the series. Jazzanooga is partnering with the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, and the City’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.

“Last year, I was honored to work alongside my community partners to not only highlight the cultural and historic significance of the MLK Blvd. district, but to also provide a free and safe community space to celebrate our city’s unique diversity through music. I was pleasantly surprised and very humbled to see that our city has received support from the Levitt Foundation another year,” says Shane Morrow, Jazzanooga Co-Founder & Director.

In June, the Levitt Foundation invited nonprofits to submit proposals that would reflect the three goals of the Levitt AMP awards: Amplify community pride and the city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live Music; and illustrate the importance of vibrant public Places. Nonprofits that received a previous Levitt AMP grant were eligible to reapply.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2018 Levitt AMP Grant Awards winners. Each made a compelling case for how the Levitt AMP Music Series will create vibrancy in a public space and strengthen the social and economic fibers of their communities,” says Sharon Yazowski, Executive Director of the Levitt Foundation.

“It will be exciting to see the positive impact of last year’s Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series continue on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, shining additional light on the historic Martin Luther King District and helping to reestablish the area as a thriving cultural destination.”

2017 local headliner, Nick Lutsko was effusive in his praise for the series.

“We had a blast playing Levitt, and it was really great to check out all of the other amazing talent as well,” he says. “It was exciting to play in such a historical part of the city, known for its musical heritage, and to see people gathering on the boulevard today, once again for music. We’re so thrilled to hear it will be returning in 2018.”