The Scenic City Is Set To Host Sunbelt Bakery Ironman 70.3 North American Championship

Competitors from around the world are heading to Chattanooga to take part in the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Triathlon.

The competition, sponsored by McKee's Sunbelt Bakery, offers a total professional prize purse of $75,000 and will welcome over 3,500 registered participants from 25 countries and 49 states.

Athletes will take part in a 1.4-mile swim down the Tennessee River, a 56-mile bike through the historic Chickamauga, followed by a 13.1-mile run through downtown Chattanooga.

The event will offer 75 qualifying slots to the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah, taking place on Oct. 28 & 29, 2022.

The age of competitors range from 18-year-old's Anna Lee Scroggs, the youngest female athlete, and Andrew Ardise , the youngest male athlete, to 76-year-old Natalie Grabow from Mountain Lakes, N.J., the oldest female athlete, and 82-year-old Robert Heins from Plattsburgh, N.Y., the oldest male athlete.

Occupations include attorney, airline pilot, clergy, dentist, flight attendant, fire fighter, engineer, healthcare professional, scientist, musician, lifeguard, and writer/publisher.

Live event coverage will be broadcast on Outside TV. Coverage of the event will feature several camera angles and locations that will immerse viewers into all the action. Coverage will begin with a pre-race show at 6:30 a.m. that previews the pro field and course while also including exclusive interviews with triathlon personalities and other special guests.

The IRONMAN Foundation’s diversity initiative Race For Change continues to build awareness and expand outreach with the formation of three relay teams comprised of nine athletes of color to compete in the IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga North American Championship.

Individuals affiliated from Black Kids Swim, Black Runners Connection, and Major Taylor International Cycling Alliance will make up the teams. In addition to showcasing the Race For Change relay teams, The IRONMAN Foundation will host a special community event in partnership with the Chattanooga Sports Commission and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga on Saturday, May 21 at the YMCA downtown facility from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The community event will feature guest speakers, triathletes, and a youth swim clinic.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga will also feature the Gold Star Initiative. Through the Gold Star Initiative, IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 athletes who have served in the U.S. military carry the American flag during the run portion of the event and present it to a Gold Star Family. This program allows athletes to play a part in the healing process of those families who have lost a loved one in the name of freedom.

Scott Nelson will be the Gold Star Initiative Athlete at Chattanooga. Scott served in the US Army from 1987-2010 as a 12B Combat Engineer. Scott will carry the American flag during the run portion of the race in honor of his brother, Sergeant First Class Edward Nelson, who was killed on December 16, 2006, in an auto accident while serving in Iraq.

The official schedule for the IRONMAN 70.3:

Friday, May 20

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village and Athlete Check-In open – Ross’s Landing

3:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. - Athlete Briefing – Ross’s Landing

Saturday, May 21

9:00 a.m. – IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run – Ross’s Landing

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village and Athlete Check-In – Ross’s Landing

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - Mandatory Bike Check-In – Ross’s Landing

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ­- Race For Change IRONMAN Community Event – YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga

Sunday, May 22 – Race Day