'Tis The Season: Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade Set For Sunday, December 4th

Officials with the City of Soddy-Daisy want to welcome the public to come celebrate one of the holiday season’s favorite traditions. The annual Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade 2022 will be held on Sunday, December 4th.

The parade will begin at 2:00pm and travel its traditional route on Dayton Pike from Harrison Lane to Sequoyah Access Road. Numerous floats will be featured along with marching bands, dancers, decorated vehicles, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Floats created by area churches, local businesses, and individual groups will compete for first place trophies in each respective category. To be eligible for judging, an American flag will need to be displayed on the float.

To assure the parade runs flawlessly, volunteers from the local Vietnam Veterans of America and members of Soddy-Daisy High J.R.O.T.C. arrive early that morning. They make sure everything is in place to organize the floats, bands, and all the participants.

Over the years, hundreds of families have joined together on the first Sunday in December to watch the highly anticipated Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade.

“We are truly happy to host one of the biggest attractions we have for our citizens and the whole community that make up the great City of Soddy-Daisy,” said Vice-Mayor Robert Cothran, one of the parade’s lead organizers.

The entry deadline for the Christmas Parade is Monday, November 28th. Applications are available at Soddy-Daisy City Hall or on Soddy-Daisy’s website at www.soddy-daisy.org or at the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 942 website at www.vva942.com. For further information, contact Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735.