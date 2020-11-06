Virtual Heroes Event To Be Hosted By Chattanooga Native and Actor, Leslie Jordan

The American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee is hosting its 13th Annual Heroes Event on Nov. 19, 2020, but this year’s event will look a little different. Due to COVID-19, the fundraising event that highlights local heroes making a difference in the community, will now be all virtual through RealHeroes.GiveSmart.com.

The event will feature keynote speaker, Chattanooga native, actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. Jordan grew up in the area before moving West for his career in film and television. He is best known for his work in film and in television series such as “Will and Grace”, “American Horror Story”, and most recently “Call me Kat” which is under production.

As of press time, Jordan has more than 5.5 million Instagram followers. His following grew in response to his posts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jordan will entertain viewers with his stories of growing up in Tennessee and the importance of volunteering.

General William B. Raines (Ret.) will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for his work in humanitarian efforts in Southeastern Tennessee. In 1968, General Raines was commissioned a Second Lieutenant at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point where he received a bachelor’s degree in engineering. During his 32 years of military service, he served in many important positions on active duty including those in Okinawa, Vietnam and Fort Bliss, Texas.

After leaving active duty, General Raines held numerous assignments within the 3397th U.S. Army Reserve Garrison in Chattanooga, TN and the 125th Army Reserve Command in Nashville, TN.

In addition to his military leadership and service, Raines has contributed to numerous organizations in our community: The American Heart Association; The March of Dimes; St. Peters Episcopal School Board; United Way’s Executive Committee and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Engineering Advisory Board.

The event will honor eight other local heroes who have contributed to their community through extraordinary ways. They are:

Easton Lewis –Youth Award Honoree

Hamilton County Emergency Management Director, Chris Adams; CHI Memorial, Angie Stiggins; Erlanger Health Systems, Robbie Tester; and Parkridge Health Systems, Tony Sylvester- Call to Action Honorees

Chattanooga Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Smith – First Responder Honoree

Eric Cilen – Good Samaritan Honoree

Paul Bobenhausen – Military Honoree

“We are so excited that Mr. Jordan is here to help us highlight these incredible citizens and their selfless dedication to their community,” said Julia Wright, executive director for the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee. “Because of support from our community we can continue to provide our services to those in need, when they need help the most. For that, we are very grateful. We are very thankful for our event sponsors this year.” Sponsors for the event include, CHI Memorial, TVA, Chattanooga Shooting Supplies, Inc., Volkswagen, and the Homebuilder Association of Greater Chattanooga.

To be a part of the celebration on Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and to help the Red Cross reach the 2020 fundraising goal, you can register for a ticket at RealHeroes.GiveSmart.com. All money raised from the virtual event will benefit the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee.

