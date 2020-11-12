Visit EPB 2020 Holiday Windows Virtually Or In Person

A Chattanooga holiday tradition that dates back to the World War II era is getting a Gig City spin this year. In addition to presenting holiday scenes in the street-facing windows of the EPB downtown building, EPB will also offer a new virtual experience of the EPB Holiday Windows, so now even more people can enjoy the tradition from the comfort and safety of their homes. Both in-person and virtual Holiday Windows will be available from Nov. 25 to Jan. 4.

The public is invited to join our 2020 EPB Holiday Windows Reveal live on Thanksgiving Eve, Wed. Nov. 25, at 5 p.m. online. Everyone is invited to tune in to the EPB Holiday Windows Reveal Show - LIVE on the EPB website, Facebook or YouTube. You’ll be the first to see the big reveal of this year’s EPB Holiday Windows along with spectacular seasonal music performed by local talent, and a special message from our Mayors.

The public can also see the windows in person throughout the holiday season until Jan. 4 on the Broad and Market Street sides of EPB’s headquarters at 10 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Downtown Chattanooga.

“This year, we’re adapting our annual holiday tradition to preserve the magic of the season while keeping the public safe by creating a new virtual experience in addition to the option to visit EPB’s Downtown Holiday Windows,” said David Wade, EPB President & CEO.

EPB Holiday Elves and STEM School Chattanooga students are working hard preparing the windows for the Nov. 25 online reveal which will be available to view live on our EPB website, our EPB Facebook page and our EPB YouTube page.

“Creating the EPB Holiday Windows is a labor of love for our employees and community partners who have been working tirelessly for months on this annual gift to our Gig City,” said EPB’s Lauren Obermark who is organizing this year’s EPB Holiday Windows Reveal in addition to her day job in EPB’s Corporate Accounting.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, area talent performing seasonal music and a few special holiday guests will take part in the live reveal online. You’ll also be able to see a behind the scenes look on what it takes to create our EPB Holiday Windows each year.

Public parking is available in EPB’s downtown garage with entry from 10th Street between Market and Broad Streets.

Learn more at epb.com/holiday2020 or call 423-648-1372 for more info.

