Covid-19 Forces Cancellation Of 49th Prater’s Mill Country Fair

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prater’s Mill Country Fair Committee and the Prater’s Mill Foundation Board of Directors announce the cancellation of the 49th Annual Prater’s Mill Country Fair in nearby Varnell, GA, scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11, 2020.

The iconic event has celebrated the music, food, artistry and craftmanship of the Appalachian region for the last 48 years. Prater’s Mill Country Fair is recognized as a juried show for handcrafts made from natural materials and the invitation-only distinction.

“Every year, people come from all around to enjoy the country fair atmosphere. We can’t produce the quality show that people expect and follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. A lot of time and effort go into hosting the Prater’s Mill Country Fair, so this has been a very emotional and difficult decision,” said Mikey Sims, Fair Director. “We are profoundly grateful to everyone who helps make the fair happen and look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

“The country fair has always been the primary fundraising event for the site which includes the 1855 flour mill, 1898 country store, Shugart Cotton Gin, and Westbrook Barn,” Sims said. “Our priority will still be to protect, preserve, and present the heritage of the Prater’s Mill site for future generations,” Sims said.

Even though the fair is cancelled, visitors can enjoy Prater’s Mill outdoors for canoeing, walking the nature trails, picnicking, fishing and birdwatching. Grounds are open daylight hours.

The next Prater’s Mill Country Fair will be held October 9 and 10, 2021. It will celebrate the first Prater’s Mill Country Fair staged in May of 1971 to Save the Mill, fifty years before.

For more information, call (706) 694-MILL or visit PratersMill.org.

