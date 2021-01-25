Learn How To Become A Master Gardener

The Hamilton County UT-TSU Extension is offering a virtual Master Gardener Training Course beginning on February 8, 2021.

The requirements for becoming a Certified Master Gardener include the completion of:

The University of Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Training Course A minimum of forty hours of volunteer service A minimum of 8 additional hours of continuing education

Master Gardener Training Course

The University of Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Training Course offers extensive training in gardening. Classes are taught by the highest-quality, trained instructors using research-based information from the University of Tennessee. Topics include: wildlife, basic landscaping, flowers, trees, lawns, insects, plant diseases, soils, fertilizers and vegetables.

The February 2021 Class requires 40 hours of training:

Monday Evenings (6:00 – 9:00 p.m.) from February 8th – May 17th (15 weeks)

OR

Tuesday Mornings (9:00 – noon) from February 9th – May 18th (15 weeks)

Seminars will be live or recently taped. Tom Stebbins and the class mentors will be online to answer questions. You will have access to all missed seminars

The cost of the class is $160.00 which includes course materials and first-year membership dues. The price for couples who share materials is $240.00. Please return your application and payment to UT-TSU Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, Chattanooga, TN 37416. Get details at mghc.org/become-a-master-gardener.

Volunteer Service

Volunteering is the heart of the Master Gardener program. There are various options for completing the required service hours to receive and maintain certification. Opportunities abound for volunteers at approved activities such as, teaching a class, working at the Hamilton County Fair or garden expo, manning our information table at various events, maintaining one of our project gardens or helping one of our partner agencies.

Continuing Education

Any educational program approved by the UT County Extension Agent may be used to fulfill the CEU requirements. Hours can be earned by attending monthly Master Gardener meetings, programs of approved organizations or watching approved videos.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!