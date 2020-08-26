CDM Launches Destination Discovery at CDM School Support Program

As parents and caregivers navigate an ever-changing education climate due to COVID-19, Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) has launched Destination Discovery at CDM, an engaging program that supports students and families during their out of school times.

Destination Discovery at CDM kicks off August 31. Classes are available for Kindergarten through 5th graders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $30 per day. Aftercare is available until 5 p.m. for an additional $10 per day.

“CDM has always played a role in supporting children, families and schools in our community,” said Dr. Jayne Griffin, CDM’s director of education. “Now more than ever, we want to give caregivers and students access to the educational support they need. And we will accomplish that by balancing academic activity with brain breaks in the Museum and providing peace of mind for their caregivers.”

CDM’s certified teaching staff will provide instructional support for students as they complete their virtual assignments. Additionally, the Museum’s own brand of standards-based science activities, art experiences and music exploration will enhance student’s learning. Parents can receive homeschooling support, go to work or take care of other responsibilities knowing that they are providing their students with the experiences and enrichment that they need to succeed.

Daily schedules include supervised virtual learning, brain breaks, enrichment activities, time to play in the Museum, snack and lunchtime and plenty of opportunities to make new friends with other children and CDM staff.

CDM will continue to Play It Safe by limiting class capacity and conducting a daily health screening. All visitors, staff and volunteers ages 5 and up are required to wear a mask or face covering except for those with a medical exemption.

Registration is now open. For more information or to sign up, visit cdmfun.org/destination-discovery.

About Creative Discovery Museum

Creative Discovery Museum is recognized as one of the top children’s museums in the nation. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to educational enrichment for children ages 4 months to 12 through interactive, hands-on experiences that foster creative and critical thinking.

Creative Discovery Museum focuses on a broad range of areas encompassed by Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Technology and the Sciences. In addition to its exhibits, Creative Discovery Museum provides local residents and visitors with special events, educational programming, teacher resources for the classroom, field trips, after school programming, early childhood education classes, artist residencies, camps, art lessons, science demonstrations, and a branch of the local library.

Creative Discovery Museum is a funded agency of ArtsBuild and also receives funding support from Tennessee Arts Commission and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, visit cdmfun.org, and stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!