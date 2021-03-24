Challenger Center Reopening For Groups And Summer Camps

The Challenger STEM Learning Center is reopening for both onsite visits and STEM Summer Camps.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, country singer Lee Greenwood will attend an event to officially announce the reopening. He attended the grand opening of the center in 1995.

June Scobee Rodgers, widow of Dick Scobee, commander of the crew of the Challenger Space Shuttle mission that ended in tragedy in January 1986, also will be attending.

In RELAUNCH 2021, community groups—students from county schools and homeschool, church groups, among others—will be able to visit the Challenger Center over the next 60 days. A maximum of 50 visitors is allowed in each group.

Reservations also are being taken for school groups that want to plan field trips for the 2021-22 school year.

For STEM Summer Camps, only seven students per camp will be enrolled, down from the pre-COVID 10. The number of students per camp may increase to 10 if COVID protocols change to allow larger groups. To register, go to: https://new.utc.edu/health-education-and-professional-studies/challenger-stem-learning-center/summer-academies

For on-campus visits and the summer camps, the same CDC guidelines that cover the rest of campus will apply to the Challenger Center, including masks and social distancing.

RELAUNCH comes a little more than a year after the Challenger Center celebrated its 25th anniversary. During the celebration, it was noted that over 220,000 students, teachers and adults had been served in its innovated simulate Space Mission and STEM labs.

