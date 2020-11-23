Naughty Cat Cafe Reaches 500th Adoption

Naughty Cat Café reached its milestone 500th cat adoption on Sunday, November 22nd. Harrison, a two-year-old tabby cat was the 500th cat to be adopted from Naughty Cat Café. Harrison had been waiting for his forever home for 6 months.

Naughty Cat Café is a large foster home for the Humane Educational Society and Pet Placement Center, housing over 30 adoptable rescue cats.

Fostered cats are better sensitized to the world they will face when adopted. Spending time with people in a home-like environment at Naughty Cat Café enables adoptable HES cats to become comfortable with similar stimuli in a permanent home. The increase in socialization and playtime HES cats receive at Naughty Cat Café are good for their mental and physical health, which also increases their chances for eventual adoption.

Despite having to close to the public for two months due to COVID, Naughty cat Café remained open for private adoption appointments and were able to adopt out 50 cats during that time. Because of their successful adoption rate, Naughty cat Café has been able to add value to the efforts beyond the Chattanooga area. Naughty Cat Café has adopted cats out as far as New Jersey, Wisconsin, Florida and Michigan.

In their first 18 months, Naughty Cat Café has clearly established themselves as one of the premiere cat cafes in the country based on the number of visitors, adoption rate and quality of guest reviews. In addition to creating a world-class adoption facility, Naughty Cat Café has also created a clean, healthy space for the community where visitors can enjoy events such as Cat Bingo, Happy Meower, and Yoga with Cats.

Naughty Cat Café also helps support our community by using local vendors for their merchandise, baked goods and beer offerings as well as local artisans. Guests can enjoy locally roasted Mad Priest coffee, organic tea or even local beer while taking advantage of free wi-fi in a cozy, home-like environment. As they continue to grow and thrive, Naughty Cat Café is looking for additional ways to contribute to our community.

"The Humane Educational Society’s partnership with Naughty Cat Café has created space in our shelter for other animals in need, introduced HES cats to new pools of prospective adopters and saved more lives. We are thrilled to continue this life-saving partnership and elated to celebrate Naughty Cat Café’s 500th adoption." said Taylor Hixson Director of Fundraising and Special Events.

