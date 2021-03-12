Protégé Chattanooga Nominations And Applications Open

Young Professionals of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce are now accepting nominations and applications for the 2021-22 Protégé team-based mentoring program for early to mid-career professionals.

“Protégé Chattanooga supports our future leaders and our goal to make Hamilton County a great place for our diverse young talent to live, work and thrive,” said Austin Corcoran, Manager of Talent Attraction & Retention at the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing our future leaders together each month to hear from local established business and civic leaders is where the magic lies within the program. In each cohort, unexpected friendships blossom and connections form that will impact our community for years to come.”

Protégé Chattanooga is a nine-month team-based mentoring program in which early and mid-career professionals learn from seasoned local executives and each other.

Protégé offers two cohorts, day and evening, made up of 12 future leaders each. Each cohort meets twice a month. The program begins with an orientation in August 2021 and ends with graduation in May 2022. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 40, and are not required to be current YPC members. The cost to participate in Protégé Chattanooga is $500, and some partial scholarships are available. Applications will be accepted until April 1, 2021.

Find more information, nominate and apply here. Read about 2020-21 Protégé participants here.

