Tennessee Aquarium, IMAX Offer Half Off Admission for Scouts in August

At a time when the world can feel too small and short on wonder, the Tennessee Aquarium is making it easier than ever for scouts and their families to experience natural marvels above and below the surface.

During the month of August (Aug. 1-31), members of scouting organizations and their families and friends will be eligible for half-price admission to the Aquarium. The discount applies to timed-entry tickets to the Aquarium and to 45-minute IMAX film screenings.

To receive the discount, scouts must wear their uniform, sash or a scouting activity shirt. Scouting staff also are eligible for discounted admission with the presentation of a valid paystub.

The discount applies to the entire paying party and is offered on all tickets purchased between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, including repeat visits. Tickets may only be purchased on-site at the Aquarium ticketing center or the IMAX Theater box office on Chestnut Street.

Tickets will be issued with designated entry times to allow for physical distancing between family groups, and wait times may apply. All guests ages 12 and up are required to wear a face-covering during their visit in accordance with Hamilton County public health policies.

Inside the River Journey and Ocean Journey buildings, scouts will have an opportunity to reconnect with the natural world while experiencing thousands of aquatic and terrestrial animals from all over the planet. As they venture forth on a winding path from the mountains to the sea, visitors meet a host of fascinating species, from romping North American River Otters and scaly American Alligators to stately Green Sea Turtles and glimmering Flashlight Fish.

Recent additions to the Aquarium journey include an adorable pair of teddy bear-like Red-collared Brown Lemurs in the Lemur Forest exhibit and otherworldly, frond-finned Weedy Seadragons in the Boneless Beauties gallery. Eagle-eyed guests will also spy two brand new additions to the Penguins’ Rock gallery, a pair of recently hatched (and rapidly growing) Gentoo Penguin chicks.

Visitors arriving in August also will be among the first to experience the new Turtles of the World gallery. This beautifully designed space celebrates chelonians from all over the planet, with special emphasis on species from hotspots in Southeast Asia and the Southeastern United States. And at the center of this exciting collection of exhibits, a working turtle “nursery” showcases dozens of almost-too-cute turtle hatchlings, many representing critically endangered species.

Across the street from the Aquarium, the IMAX Theater is once more presenting giant-screen films on a six-story screen larger than any other in Chattanooga. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, films are being shown in 2D.

The theater’s current offerings include a trio of recent favorites:

Great Barrier Reef — Explore the amazing diversity of life and the fragile beauty of the largest living structure on earth through the eyes (and lens) of one of its most unexpected residents and greatest champions: conservationist and underwater filmmaker Jemma Craig. Superpower Dogs — Meet some of the best, brightest and most-talented examples of man’s best friend. Learn how these powerful pups use their special skills to help disaster victims, protect endangered species and even give comfort to victims of trauma. Narrated by Chris Evans. Turtle Odyssey — Embark on an epic voyage with a young sea turtle hatchling as she explores South Pacific waters filled with a host of amazing animals, including Manta Rays, Giant Cuttlefish and Leafy Sea Dragons. Narrated by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe

More info about Scout Days is available at tnaqua.org/scout-days.

Discount Rates*:

Tennessee Aquarium: $17 (adults) / $11 (ages 3-12) IMAX: $4 (all ages)

* Ticket purchases must be redeemed by Aug. 31. IMAX discounts are valid on 45-minute screenings, not feature-length films. Additional discounts are available on Aquarium memberships. Discounted memberships can be purchased on-site or over the phone.

