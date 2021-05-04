Two Of Chattanooga's Top Attractions Need Your Help

Summer is right around the corner and two of Chattanooga’s top attractions could use your help to become recognized as among the best in the nation.

Voting is underway in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and the Creative Discovery Museum and Tennessee Aquarium have been nominated as best in class by a panel of travel experts.

The Creative Discovery Museum is currently No. 12 out of 20 nominees in the category for the Best Children’s Museum in the United States.

Anyone may vote once daily for the Creative Discovery Museum through Noon (ET) on Monday, May 10, through this link: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-childrens-museum-2021/creative-discovery-museum-chattanooga-tennessee/

The Tennessee Aquarium is currently No. 11 out of 20 nominees in the category for the Best Aquarium in the United States.

Anyone may vote daily for the Tennessee Aquarium through noon (EDT) on Monday, May 24, through this link: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-aquarium-2021/tennessee-aquarium-chattanooga-tenn/

Voting only takes a couple of seconds, and there’s no registration or email required to cast a ballot.