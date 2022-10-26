Brainerd's Clarence T. Jones Observatory Spruces Up After Reopening This Fall

At 84 years old, the Clarence T. Jones Observatory in Brainerd is getting a bit of nip-and-tuck.

Signs have been replaced with the same lettering as signs on the campus of UTC, which owns and operates the observatory and its space-piercing telescope—once the largest in the Southeast.

Inside the observatory, concrete floors are newly painted. Non-slip strips have been placed on the stairs. Roof leaks are patched. Drop ceilings that were old, sagging and brown in spots have been replaced.

In perhaps the update that’s easiest to see, the interior walls have been scraped clean of flaking paint and repainted in UTC blue and gold colors. The project took place in June and was a special treat for Jack Pitkin, director of the observatory.

“June 15 was my birthday, and I can honestly say that no one has ever gotten me a painting crew for a birthday present before,” he said.

The repairs and cosmetic updates were done by the UTC Facilities and Planning Department.

Aside from scheduled maintenance, there are two main reasons for sprucing up the observatory, both aimed at Chattanooga as a whole. One is to let people know that the observatory is now open after the COVID-19 pandemic, with events scheduled this fall every Sunday through December 4.

“During the pandemic, I got no less than two emails a week from people wanting to know what was going on; when we were going to open up,” Pitkin said.

The second reason for the updates—and perhaps even more important—is simply to let people know the observatory exists, said Keenan Dungey, head of the Department of Chemistry and Physics.

While it has been open since 1938, it’s still a hidden gem in the city, Dungey said.

Pitkin said the observatory should be maintained as “a living museum.”

“It’s a free resource for Chattanooga,” he said.

The Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga, founded in 1923, built the observatory for $50,000—about $904,000 in today’s money. The society, Pitkin said, is a key partner in the updating and upkeep of the observatory.

Next year, the society celebrates its 100th anniversary and wants the observatory to be a major part of the events. The society and UTC are working together on the celebration.

“They want to commemorate the event, and both parties have that goal in mind,” Pitkin said. “This place is nothing if not a group community project.”

Future projects for the observatory include smaller jobs such as replacing rotted wood around door frames, upgrading the bathroom, replacing windows and installing a projector in the classroom. More extensive projects include stabilizing the building’s foundation, if necessary, and buying new, computerized technology for the planetarium, a circular room with a projector that shows the night sky over Chattanooga.

But more money is needed, especially to update the planetarium.

“To make any more progress, we’re going to need to raise funds,” Dungey said.

A long-time member of the Barnard Astronomical Society recently donated $36,000 to the observatory, with $30,000 placed in an endowment as an ongoing source of money.

Donations also can be made to Friends of the Observatory, funds that “we can use as needed for current expenses,” Dungey explained.

For those who aren’t interested in an observatory or its capabilities, Pitkin offers a specific example.

“What I tell people is: We’ve got the telescope and, if you want an image of Saturn, sure, you can get some off the internet. But it’s just different when you see it yourself.

“It’s like watching a football game. If you think about it, watching it at home makes the most sense. The views are generally better. The seats are more comfortable. The lines to the bathroom are shorter. The snacks are cheaper. Still, there is just nothing like being in Neyland Stadium with 100,000 of your closest friends.”