Gig City Promotes Local Goods

Downtown Farmers Market comes to Miller Park

Once again, there is a brand new reason to be excited about the recently renovated Miller Park.

Since its grand opening in mid-September this year, the redesigned Miller Park has led to numerous events and festivities that have livened up the downtown atmosphere Chattanooga.

Things like Noontunes, which take place every Wednesday and feature live music, and Food Truck Fridays have made the corner of MLK Boulevard and Market Street the place to be for the city’s locals.

There is a new addition to the calendar and it might be the most exciting out of the bunch. Every Thursday, Miller Park will be hosting an Urban Farmers Market in the heart of the city.

This will create a common meeting place for Chattanoogans to gather and support local farmers and businesses. The main focus of this new and exciting market will be to help blend our city and sustainability.

The recent boom of people flooding to the downtown area for housing has been met with a severe lack of healthy shopping options and the community has shown a sincere interest in keeping profits circulating within the sphere of Chattanooga. While there are plenty of restaurants that provide local ingredients, places to purchase those products can sometimes be sparse.

That’s why this new, weekly market is going to do wonders for the city. Fresh produce and supporting regional business owners is coming to downtown in a big way.

For more information on the Urban Farmers Market visit millerparkmarket.com