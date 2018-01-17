"If it’s January, it must be Chattacon."

For over four decades, fans of science fiction, fantasy, comics, gaming, art and music have come to the Scenic City for the annual gathering known as Chattacon.

Starting this Friday, nearly a thousand fans will descend upon the Chattanoogan Hotel (a new venue for them) for three days of fun and entertainment.

Among the many guests this weekend include longtime novel, television, film and comic book author Peter David, New York Times bestselling author Todd McCaffrey, award-winning artist Sam Flegal, game designer and artist Michael Bielaczyc, and fan-favorite writer Wendy Webb as the “Toastmistress”.

Among the many events scheduled for the weekend include Doctor Osborn’s Newfangled Medicine Show, the Dystopian Dance, a special Burlesque show with the Vamp Valley Vixens, an eye-opening “Masquerade” costume contest, and hours upon hours of panel discussions, workshops, gaming events, cosplay showcases, film discussions, and more.

There’s also a full dealer’s room with all sorts of interesting things to buy, a curated art show with the latest ion fantasy and science-fiction art, and a round-the-clock consuite with lots of free refreshments and beverages.

Admission is $60 for the entire weekend, which is one of the best bangs for the entertainment buck around town. Get all the details atchattacon.org