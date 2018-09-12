It’s Miller (Park) Time!

Come downtown Friday and celebrate a brand new park

After over a year of being torn down for a revamp and rebuild, Miller Park is finally reopening to the public in a big way.

The grand opening of Miller Park will begin at 11 a.m. this Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a day full of musical performances by Carlos Colon & his Tropical Swing Band, Hive Theory, Ogya World Music Band, and Hip Hop CHA.

At 2 p.m. Miller Park will officially open to the public as festivities continue on into the evening when Mayor Andy Berke will give a speech commemorating this new Chattanooga landmark at 6 p.m at the EPB Community Stage.

“I am excited to see how Miller Park will be a new gathering place for our creators in the Innovation District and bring about an additional sense of community for all Chattanoogans,” says Mayor Berke.To round it all up, The Power Players (featuring the Voices Of The Creative Underground), Willie Kitchens, Amber Carrington, and more will perform at the new EPB Community Stage in Miller Park starting at 8:30 p.m.

It’s going to be a spectacular day and one heck of a grand opening. Don’t miss the unveiling of what will surely be one of Chattanooga’s newest gems.