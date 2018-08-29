Kayaking Through The Past

Late summer fun with an informative side of history

Although I have been making sacrifices to the autumn gods by wearing long sleeves in ninety degree weather and breaking out the booties, summer seems to be holding on for the long haul, and I’m sure there are plenty of sun-loving folks who are happy to hear it.

Outdoor Chattanooga is taking advantage of the continuous summer weather by leading multiple kayak tours over the next few weeks, but the one that will have outdoor enthusiasts and history lovers alike breaking out the lifejackets and the paddles is their ranger led kayak tour to Brown’s Ferry.

This Friday at 9 a.m., a free, four hour kayak tour will be led along the Tennessee River and around the tip of Moccasin Bend as paddlers learn the history of the famous “Cracker Line”, a supply line that helped lift the Confederate hold on Chattanooga during the Civil War. Enjoy a day in the sun with a fascinating history lesson.

Check Outdoor Chattanooga’s website at outdoorchattanooga.com for information concerning reservations and “paddler requirements” such as knowing how to swim.

Directions for the tour’s kickoff site will be given once reservations are made, so don’t wait to get your spot for this free event!