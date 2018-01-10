Living The Dream Of Dr. King Every Day

Living the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. every day

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that we’re all different. We come from different beliefs, backgrounds, religions, classes, to the point that we don’t truly understand one another.

While our differences make us who we are, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to see things from another’s perspective. While broad in meaning, these general ideas are what brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dreams to light.

From his strong faith comes Dr. King’s message of love and equity for all. We all deserve love, no matter who you are, where you’ve been, what you’ve been through. Because of this notion, Monday, the Hunter Museum of American Art will hold a panel discussion in his honor in which five individuals from different religious backgrounds will discuss these themes in their own belief system.

Be it Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Atheism, or Judaism, love and equity for all is echoed in each religions’ teachings. Come learn about your neighbor, learn about another’s beliefs, or possibly learn something new about your own beliefs.

Never stop progressing towards a brighter, more understanding tomorrow, people.

Love and Equity: An Interfaith Panel Discussion

Monday, 1 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org