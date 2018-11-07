Partying In The Alley

Passageways 2.0 set to reinvent East 7th Street

Transforming something that was once an eyesore into something innovative and unique is an extremely difficult task. For a long time, the alley that is located off of East 7th Street has been a place to avoid. I mean, it was just a dingy alleyway to be fair.

Not anymore thanks to the Passageways 2.0 team. Passageways 2.0 consists of a group of designers and artists that are passionate about transforming spaces, such as alleyways, in Chattanooga into vibrant spots for the whole community.

This Saturday Passageways 2.0 will have a grand opening of their new project along with an epic block party. The project, titled City Thread, consists of a long singular yellow tube that forms different shapes as it stretches itself down the alley.

This tube is a sight to behold and it has so many different types of uses for the community such as general seating, mini-stages for concerts, large group gatherings, and even movie screenings. The whole idea behind City Thread is for people visiting the alley to interpret and use the sculpture in a multitude of unique ways.

Starting at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Passageways 2.0 will be celebrating the opening of City Thread with a block party.

Spinster, Courtney Reid, and WARSAW will be performing live music throughout the entire party. There will also be a dance routine performed by the famous Pop Up Project.

Other activities include food trucks and a variety of local vendors. This is a family friendly event and it is free for everyone. Just make you register in advance at eventbrite.com to secure your spot in the alley.