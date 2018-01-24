Putting Chattanooga On The Innovation Map

It’s no secret that Chattanooga is a hotbed of innovation, but what might surprise some ‘nooga natives is how far and wide this news has spread. 

I learned this a few years ago when a friend from Scotland told me she studied Chattanooga’s renaissance in an urban planning class at her Scottish university. “The New Localism”, a book by the Brookings Institution’s Bruce Katz and the Lindy Institute’s Jeremy Nowak, features Chattanooga as a city that is developing bold solutions to urban problems.

This Monday, Chattanoogans have the opportunity to meet Katz and Nowak, buy a signed copy of “The New Localism”, and attend a panel discussion with Katz, Nowak, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. This free event will be held at the Edney Innovation Center and is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about what makes Chattanooga unique. 

Innovation Center President Ken Hays states, “We believed that by intentionally bringing talented knowledge workers together and giving them the tools and resources they need to thrive, we could spark the kind of innovations that will help prepare Chattanooga for the 21st century economy—and we were right.” 

