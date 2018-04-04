Rolling Into Springtime

The Chattanooga Roller Girls kick off a new season

With the combination of athleticism, competition, strong personalities, and pure fun, it’s hard to beat a visit to the roller derby. If you’ve never heard of the derby before, you’ve been missing out.

The competition itself is entertaining, with teams trying to score by lapping each other around the roller track, but the roller derby experience offers a lot more than that. Most bouts involve a good bit of trash talking, crazy costumes, and maybe even a wipeout or two.

Chattanooga’s hometown team, The Chattanooga Roller Girls, are rolling into their new season this Saturday in an event that’s sure to impress. The derby is a double header, with two bouts against competitors from Nashville—the Nashville Brawl Stars and the Nashville All-Stars.

The double header will also benefit Chattanooga’s first junior roller derby league, the Ruby Regulators. The Rubies will demonstrate their skills at half time, giving the audience a great chance to get to know them.

So whether you’re a longtime roller derby fan or just a curious newcomer, this season opener is a must-see.

The event will take place at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the first bout starting at 5 p.m. Get tickets online at chattanoogarollergirls.com.