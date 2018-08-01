SharkFest For Shark Week

Get up close and personal with our toothy friends

In the wise words of Tracy Morgan on 30 Rock, “Live every week like it’s Shark Week.”

Every year around July and August, one week takes over everyone’s lives: Shark Week. It’s been airing every year on the Discovery Channel since 1988 and it’s the longest running cable television event in history. It’s even broadcast in over 72 countries.

People love themselves some sharks. And thanks to the Discovery Channel, everyone can watch these sharks breaching out of the water to attack other animals and crazy divers’ swimming alongside them. In celebration of Shark Week, the Tennessee Aquarium is holding an event called SharkFest this Friday at 5 p.m.

Guests can enter the shark cage, get shark tattoos, and have their hair done in a spike, just like a shark’s dorsal fin. There will be shark teeth to look at as well as dive shows and feeding time. Wouldn’t you want to see a shark eating another animal in person? As long as we’re not the bait, right?

To make the entire experience even better, Cold Stone Creamery is supplying a special treat at the end of your shark filled journeys. Stop, hammertime! Sharks and ice cream? Can’t get better than that!

For more information, you can reach them at tnaqua.org and (800) 262-0695.