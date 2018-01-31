Walking history: nothing Barrs the way

Local Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Services have chosen to start the month of February with an insightful tour of Southern antebellum history.

This 90-minute excursion, kicking off at 2 p.m. this Sunday along Brown’s Ferry Federal Road Trace on Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, is an excellent educational experience.

Join Park Ranger Chris Barr as the life of Jacob Cummings, a run-away slave, captures the local area’s involvement in the Underground Railroad. Cummings’ journey to freedom is highlighted by the remarkable series of events which took him from Chattanooga, TN, through the free Northern States, Canada, and eventually Columbus, Ohio.

Throughout the tour, Ranger Barr expresses his sincere admiration for our shared, local history. He feels, “what’s exciting the most, is that every year we are finding new connections to the Moccasin Bend area”, having stumbled across Cummings’ story himself.

The story of Jacob Cummings will set the framework for introducing key aspects of our local history. As we follow Cummings’ life, we will explore the origins of Hamilton county, its relationship to the local Cherokee, and the way its settlers subsisted at the time.

In the Footsteps of Tragedy and Hope: Moccasin Bend, 1819-1840

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Brown’s Ferry Federal Road Trace

Moccasin Bend National Archaeological District

(706) 866-9241

nps.gov