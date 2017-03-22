K: A Boutique By Katherine Roberts

An amazing mix of international and stateside fashion and more at K Boutique

With Spring having just arrived this week (or so we hope), it’s time to start thinking about a little spring cleaning, and what better place to start than with your closet? Throw out the dated pieces you’ve managed to keep in the back of the closet and start with something fresh from K Boutique.

With an incredible selection of designers to choose from, this gem located on North Shore will have you draped head to toe in beautifully unique fashions. The atmosphere of the store alone feels as if you’ve jet-setted your way to an upscale New York boutique.

Pastel colored garments cover each sleek rack. Crisp, simple T-shirts and comfy yet classy jeans line the tabletops. Oversized, wrought iron lighting dots the ceiling. Designer flats, colorblocked heels, suede boots line the shelves with an elegance to them you almost don’t want to touch. With stylings courtesy of owner and former model herself Katherine Roberts, you’ll leave looking as if you just stepped off the runway.

“I just picked up eight new lines while in New York a few weeks ago,” says Roberts, adding that she prefers visiting New York showrooms to pick her collections rather than attending fashion week. Choosing the showroom over the runway allows Roberts to find up and coming brands that aren’t everywhere you look as well as gives her the ability to check lines from all over the world in the roughly million square foot showroom.

“I choose pieces I think are different or unique. I’m very interested in European lines personally. Their quality and cuts are simply amazing.” Roberts selects the lines and brands she carries very carefully, being conscious of price point as well as keeping her returning clientele in mind.

“I like to think that I’m a personal shopper with a brick and mortar shop. When I’m buying, I’m buying with multiple body types and price ranges in mind.”

Not only did her background in modeling give Roberts the opportunity to travel abroad to places across the globe, but also an incredibly keen eye for design that few women have. Post-modeling career, Roberts began working behind the camera styling photoshoots.

“I really enjoyed meeting people and finding clothes for them,” says Roberts. From there, her love of fashion budded into a love of helping others find what suits them best. Everyone is different and sometimes we need a little guidance, and Roberts’ eye for design has given her the ability to build wardrobes for her clients to fit their lifestyles. It’s a personal experience, shopping at K Boutique.

“We focus on building your individual style, not focusing on current trends,” says Roberts. “I want that personal touch for each woman that comes in.”

The pieces found in K Boutique mesh styles together from casual, comfy jogger pants and sandals to classy A-line dresses, sheer blouses and breathtaking jewelry. The shop encompasses a whole slew of styles, meaning you’d be hard-pressed to find something you didn’t want to take home.

If you haven’t stopped by K Boutique yet, the end of this month is the perfect time as they will be hosting two different trunk shows to showcase new styles. A trunk show featuring Bela NYC will run from March 24th to March 31st as well as a trunk show featuring a designer K Boutique already carries, Abbey Glass.

A designer out of Atlanta, Glass has been getting a lot of international press as of late and will be showcasing her Spring line as well as giving us a Fall preview on March 30th and March 31st.

It’ll surely be spectacular, and our very own Chattanoogan look into the world of fashion.

K Boutique

Open M-F, 11a-6p, Sat. 11a-5p

200 Manufacturers Rd #103

(423) 475-6252

www.boutiquebykr.com