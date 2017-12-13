Pin Strikes: Bowling And Much More

Chatanooga's ultra-modern bowling and family entertainment center

Office parties are usually hit or miss. Either everyone has a great time and we all have something to gossip about on Monday, or it’s a complete snoozefest with everyone just trying to sneak out early enough to make it to a different event.

Don’t let your holiday party be the snoozefest; do yourself (and your coworkers) a favor and book a holiday party package through Pin Strikes.

“You can invite up to 20 people, and all food is included in the package price,” says bar manager Heather Summers-Matherly. With a bar spread as far as the mind can imagine, tasty drinks can be whipped up to suit anyone’s preference. Bring a gift for Toys for Tots and know that while you’re having a great time celebrating, you’ll be making a child’s Christmas special.

Visit Pin Strikes online to check out their promotional offers for the 12 Days of Christmas!

They also offer a New Year’s package, with different times of the evening reserved for different age groups, and cosmic bowling lights lit all day long. Families with children are welcome from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, New Year’s Eve, while tweens and teens are welcome 6:30-9 p.m.. 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. is reserved for adults only and will include a champagne toast at midnight.

Along with the aforementioned office parties, the holidays are a time to bring families together, but some families need more than a table of food and presents under the tree to keep them entertained. With 24 bowling lanes, an arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, balladium and an outstanding food menu and full bar, Pin Strikes is the perfect place to go to get out of the house this winter season.

There’s something for everyone at Pin Strikes. Young and old will enjoy the expanse of bowling lanes as well as the arcade, with beloved classics like Pac Man and Skee Ball for those of us arcade OGs. There’s a whole host of bright, interactive racing games, basketball games, and so much more to entertain your kiddos for hours on end.

Laser tag will surely tire them out as they run, dodge, and light up their way through a two-story laser tag arena. Competing in a blacklight maze won’t make for an easy victory, so choose your teammates wisely. Follow it up with the classic bumper cars or the always exciting balladium in which players duck and dodge glow in the dark balls shot from balladium cannons. It’s a surreal experience, and always a fun time.

The range of activities at Pin Strikes is almost as out of this world as their cosmic bowling is Friday and Saturday evenings. After 6pm, prepare for blacklight madness as pins glow purplish blue at the end of your lane and your surroundings become psychedelic.

If you want to join the party, but bowling and arcade style games aren’t your preference, check out Pin Strikes’ billiards room, where you chalk up your stick and play a few games of pool with friends, family, or even make new friends over a common bond of sinking the eight ball.

You can’t visit Pin Strikes without visiting the bar (if you’re 21 and up, of course) and as they’re always trying new drinks and serving new types of liquor, you’re always in for a treat. They recently debuted a new mango habanero margarita that’s the perfect combination of sweet and spicy and started serving country star Blake Shelton’s Smithworks vodka which will make for some amazing mules.

With more entertainment than you could possibly imagine, a delicious food menu, and full bar, Pin Strikes may just become your new hangout starting this holiday season.

Pin Strikes

Sun-Thu, 11am-11pm

Friday, 11am-1am

Saturday, 10am-1am

6241 Perimeter Dr.

(423) 710-3530

www.pinstrikes1.com