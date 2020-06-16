World famous subterranean music venue, The Caverns, goes deeper underground by opening a new cave

The Caverns, home of PBS’s Bluegrass Underground, announced today the July 4th grand opening of a new cave on its grounds and new daily guided tours. Known for underground concert experiences, the new cave tours make The Caverns a daytime destination for underground adventure as well.

"This opening marks the first show cave to open in Tennessee in over 50 years! We’re excited to provide the public with a new natural tour showcasing the wonder and awe that only a select few skilled cavers have ever seen before,” says The Caverns owner Todd Mayo.

Beginning July 4th, guided cave tours will be offered daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central and cost $22.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 12 and under. With a 7 day advance booking, The Caverns will also offer adventure cave tours for $130 (includes t-shirt) to take guests deep inside The Caverns cave system. To be one of the first to experience the new attraction, The Caverns is now accepting reservations via its website, TheCaverns.com.

Historically known as “Big Room Cave,” guided cave tours start in a natural cave room that’s longer than three football fields. Now accessible to the general public for the first time, it’s one of the longest commercial cave rooms in the United States. The tour will also entwine geology, cave lore and the unique history of the area.

The second portion of the guided tour takes guests inside The Caverns music venue to learn how the cave was developed for concerts, how underground concerts are produced, and more. The tour ends on The Caverns iconic stage where guests can pose for photos just like the venue's headlining artists. All told, the experience is two tours for the price of one and lasts between 45 minutes to 1 hour.

“Since opening in 2018, The Caverns has attracted visitors from all over by celebrating what makes Tennessee unique—music and natural beauty. With the opening of The Caverns new show cave, guests have all the more reason to visit us in Tennessee.” says Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.

The Caverns is located at 555 Charlie Roberts Rd, Pelham, TN 37366 at the foot of Monteagle Mountain in the rolling green hills of Grundy County, Tennessee just 10 minutes from Exit 127 on I-24.

The Caverns plans to see an exponential increase in annual attendance by offering daily cave tours. School, church and other organized groups are welcome for tours and overnight adventures. Presently, The Caverns hosts more than 50,000 guests a year for concerts. Many of these guests take advantage of the venue’s Stay & Cave Packages, which include VIP tickets, accommodations in either Monteagle or Manchester, ground transportation to and from the venue, meal vouchers, commemorative merchandise and a VIP liaison to help make the experience all it can be.

Creating unforgettable experiences is a core principle at The Caverns and during COVID-19 we are committed to The Tennessee Pledge to responsibly open and operate the tours. The cave tour staff at The Caverns will follow CDC recommended cleaning practices and protective measures. In addition the size of tours and the space between parties on tours will be limited to protect safety. Take advantage of the opportunity to get out of the house and explore the natural beauty at The Caverns.

Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for underground live music, home of the Emmy-winning PBS television series Bluegrass Underground, and a magical cave system for different skill levels of exploration