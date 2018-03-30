• “Lupita’s Revenge” is a 45-minute shadow-puppet play created by an alliance of musicians and visual artists from Athens, GA.

• The story is based around Lupita’s quest to avenge her father, Mexico City’s most beloved luchador, “El Guapo” Jimenez, who met his end during the last fight of his career. Lupita’s quest for revenge takes her on a journey to Valdosta, Georgia, to confront her father’s assailant.

• “Lupita’s Revenge” is a ‘crankie-opera’ with live music, featuring a soundtrack of Latin American classics performed by Tango Hambre. Written and directed by Abel Klainbaum. Featuring original art by Phil Jasen and Anthony Gaskins.