“Lupita’s Revenge”

Google Calendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

• “Lupita’s Revenge” is a 45-minute shadow-puppet play created by an alliance of musicians and visual artists from Athens, GA.

• The story is based around Lupita’s quest to avenge her father, Mexico City’s most beloved luchador, “El Guapo” Jimenez, who met his end during the last fight of his career. Lupita’s quest for revenge takes her on a journey to Valdosta, Georgia, to confront her father’s assailant.

• “Lupita’s Revenge” is a ‘crankie-opera’ with live music, featuring a soundtrack of Latin American classics performed by Tango Hambre. Written and directed by Abel Klainbaum. Featuring original art by Phil Jasen and Anthony Gaskins.

Info
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - “Lupita’s Revenge” - 2018-03-30 19:00:00
Digital Issue 15.11

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

March 20, 2018

Wednesday

March 21, 2018

Thursday

March 22, 2018

Friday

March 23, 2018

Saturday

March 24, 2018

Sunday

March 25, 2018

Monday

March 26, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours