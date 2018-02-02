The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga presents “Mindscapes”

The public is invited to enjoy a new exhibit “Mindscapes” at the Exum Gallery featuring the artistic work of members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga. An opening reception will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

To see our world with an artist's eye is to create "Mindscapes" ..... images in the mind of an artist which transform the ordinary and the extraordinary around us into personal expressions on canvas, paper and other artists’ mediums. Pieces on display and for sale will range in style from realism and impressionism to the whimsical and the abstract.

The Exum Gallery is located inside St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 305 West Seventh Street at Pine Street. The show will continue through February 28. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays during regular worship hours.

The Exum Gallery opened its doors in May 2008. Named in honor of the late Franklin Exum, parishioner and benefactor of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Exum Gallery has a full schedule of at least six exhibits per year. The members of St. Paul’s are proud to share the gallery with the Chattanooga community.

The Civic Arts League, Inc. is a non-profit organization consisting of multi-talented artists dedicated to the stimulation of the creative arts and the promotion of its cultural and educational interests in our area. Members meet the first Monday of every month (except in July and on some holidays), at 6:00 PM at the Grace Episcopal Church at 20 Belvoir Avenue in the Brainerd Area of Chattanooga. To inquire about membership or to host an exhibit, please contact President Sandra Babb at 423-277- 9464, or Art Director Cynthia Pennington at 423-619- 8959.