Back Alley Productions invites you to attend our very first Children’s Theatre production, “Robyn Hood,” a clever spin on the family favorite” Robin Hood.” Performances are April 13 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., and April 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre. The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave., Lafayette, GA.

Tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased at www.BAPshows.com or in-person at the box office 30 minutes before showtime.

“Robyn Hood” pits a young heroine in the titular role of the legend, who leads her merry people of sherwood forest. It’s a clever tale of good versus evil, of resiliency, compassion, and heroism played out with easygoing, laugh out loud humor, and a twist that will delight both children and adults.

“Everyone knows the thrilling stories of Robin Hood, but Back Alley Productions has pared-down the stories of this woodland hero to just one story,” Director Kaylee Smith said. ”We all know the high points of the characters robbing from the rich, and giving to the poor, falling in love, and humiliating the Sheriff of Nottingham and Prince John at the archery tournament. But this tale is very original and is acting is charming, telling the story with a sense of childlike wonder.”

Our cast will be set in Nottingham and Sherwood Forest as they weave in and out of the story from narration to action.

“This is one of those kid-shows that’s so good it goes beyond being just a kid show,” Smith adds” Not only does it transport any age to get into the thrilling adventures, but also thrills the audience with fun and laughter.”

For more information visit www.BAPshows.com.