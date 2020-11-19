“The Masked Physician” Virtual Fall Ball

Physicians, community leaders, and friends will gather virtually on November 19 for the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society (CHCMS) and Foundation’s event, The Masked Physician.

The event is the 15th annual Medical Society & Foundation fundraiser, which helps support the Project Access community health partnership, the LifeBridge Physician Wellbeing Initiative, educational programs, and a wide range of other health initiatives.

The Masked Physician is being presented by the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga. This one-hour event is free to attend but guests are urged to register online. Chip Chapman will serve as the official event emcee. There will be a series of short videos highlighting this year’s achievements and the importance of the Medical Society and Foundation’s health initiatives in the community at large.

Radio host Gene Lovin will host the entertainment portion of the night. Three local physicians will be selected to perform, in head-to-toe costumes, for one minute and then tell the audience three things that make them unique. The audience has to try and recognize the surgeon’s voice/dance moves and will be given three multiple choice names to select from on their screen. The event will conclude with the winning answers being tabulated and a reveal of each contestant.

“Denim and Diamonds has always been one of Chattanooga’s premier events, and this year will be no exception,” said Rae Bond, Medical Society and Foundation Chief Executive Officer. “The evening will feature highlights of some of our important community health initiatives, but we’ll have fun as well. Whether virtual or in-person, the event supports all of our charitable year-round programming and give us the opportunity to salute the physicians who contribute so much to our community every day.”

The Masked Physician is open to the public. To RSVP, visit www.chattmd.org

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available ranging from $500 to $10,000. For more information, contact Joshua Daniel at 591-9825.

The Masked Physician is sponsored by Vascular Institute of Chattanooga, Galen Medical Group, HHM Wealth Advisors, HHM Certified Public Accountants, Medical Personnel Services, Parkridge Health System, Chattanooga Kidney Centers, Erlanger Health System, Tennessee Interventional & Imaging Associates, First Horizon, Pinnacle Bank, SVMIC, SunTrust, BB&T Bank, Russ Blakely & Associates and Allied Eye.