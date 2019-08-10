Chattanooga FC v New York Cosmos

This Saturday, August 10th, one of the most iconic club teams in US soccer history will meet Chattanooga FC in Finley Stadium as the inaugural NPSL Members Cup kicks off. For the home team, it would be hard to discuss the upcoming match without mentioning the most historic event in club history, when over 18,000 people packed Finley to watch these two teams compete in the 2015 NPSL National Championship. Now, these two teams will meet again to make more history in the first match of the inaugural Members Cup.

“This match represents a massive step for our club,” said Sheldon Grizzle, President, Chattanooga FC. “The Cosmos pretty much put professional soccer on the map in the US in the 1970’s. And the only time they were here, we broke attendance records that still stand. Cosmos have only lost one game in 2019 so we expect quite a test at Finley.”

Just last week, NY Cosmos played in the NPSL National Championship losing to the back to back champions, Miami FC, 2-1. The Cosmos posted a 13-0-1 regular season record, and were the number one ranked team in the country heading into last week's final against Miami.

“They’re very, very good. They have some guys who could certainly be playing at a higher level, but then again so do we,” said Bill Elliott, Head Coach and General Manager, Chattanooga FC. “Our guys are well rested and ready to get back at it. I’m looking forward to seeing how we perform.”

Chattanooga FC are introducing new, tiered ticket prices for the upcoming NPSL Members Cup that will allow for families to save some money. A youth ticket may be purchased online and at the stadium for children ages 7-12 years old for a reduced price. In addition, college students may purchase a student ticket at the stadium only (with proof of college ID) for a special rate. As always, children ages 0-6 years and youth players from CFC Academy, Operation Get Active, Chattanooga Sports Ministries, North River Soccer Association, Middle Valley Soccer Academy, and Chickamauga Recreation Association will receive free entry to Chattanooga FC matches. For more info, visit ChattanoogaFC.com