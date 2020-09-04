1-Star Reviews

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

1-Star Reviews

The idea behind "1-Star Reviews," is pretty simple.

Go to your favorite review site, and find a 1 or 2 Star Review of a local establishment. Then, send us a link to that review. We'll pick reviews at random, and read them out during the show. Then we'll use the review as the basis for a series of improvised scenes.

Simple, brutal and hilarious.

E-mail your links to info@improvchattanooga.com or message them to us here, or post them in the discussion for this event.

Stream starts at 7:45pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Join us here on our Facebook page, or at https://twitch.tv/improvchattanooga

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Comedy
to
Google Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-04 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-04 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-04 20:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-11 20:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-18 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-18 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-18 20:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-25 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-25 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 1-Star Reviews - 2020-09-25 20:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 31, 2020

Tuesday

September 1, 2020

Wednesday

September 2, 2020

Thursday

September 3, 2020

Friday

September 4, 2020

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight