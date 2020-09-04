1-Star Reviews

The idea behind "1-Star Reviews," is pretty simple.

Go to your favorite review site, and find a 1 or 2 Star Review of a local establishment. Then, send us a link to that review. We'll pick reviews at random, and read them out during the show. Then we'll use the review as the basis for a series of improvised scenes.

Simple, brutal and hilarious.

E-mail your links to info@improvchattanooga.com or message them to us here, or post them in the discussion for this event.

Stream starts at 7:45pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Join us here on our Facebook page, or at https://twitch.tv/improvchattanooga