13th Annual Chocolate Fling

The Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee is excited to announce that the 13th Annual Chocolate Fling will take place virtually on February 20th, 2021.

The Chocolate Fling & Auction is an event geared toward chocolate-lovers of all ages, where attendees are invited to partake in a variety of local chocolate delicacies, while also actively supporting the mission of our organization. Not only will this virtual event showcase the finest chocolatiers in Chattanooga and the surrounding areas, it will also award one chocolatier with “Top Chocolate Honors”!

All virtual attendees will have an opportunity to vote online for their #1 choice!Attendees of the Virtual Chocolate Fling will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, which will significantly aid in financially supporting the programs that are necessary to our community and our clients’ well-being. Participants will also witness a virtual chocolate demonstration from an accomplished chef.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee offers support and resources for individuals and families affected by epilepsy at no cost to our clients. These resources are provided to 14 counties in Tennessee and Northwest Georgia and include: advocacy, IEP/504 education plan assistance,case management, art therapy, community education and outreach, seizure response training,support groups, and prescription assistance. Our mission is to ensure that individuals living with epilepsy are able to participate in all life experiences, as well as overcome the challenges created by this seizure disorder.

Attendees can register for this fun, virtual community event on our website, https://epilepsy-setn.kindful.com/e/2021-chocolate-fling- to claim your box of chocolate. Tier 1 tickets are $25 and includes a box of assorted local chocolate. Tier 2 tickets are $50 and includes a bottle of wine in addition to the assorted chocolates.