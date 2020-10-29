13th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Hosted by Northside Neighborhood House

We’ve never done this before now, but that won’t stop us!

We are super excited about squeezing all the mirth and merriment of past in-person Not-So-Silent Auction events into a 30-minute virtual extravaganza.

The perks of this are endless, but here are a few:

-You will, in essence, have the Not-So-Silent Auction event right there under your own roof.

-You can wear whatever you want (because no one will know). We will even have fun costume contests with prizes (stay tuned for more info).

-You can have a small watch party with your family or friends or neighbors.

Is there a downside? Isn’t attending a virtual event complicated?

Nope, it’s super easy. Pre-show starts at 6:00 p.m. and event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tune in through this event page!

Visit www.nnhouse.org/auction to learn more!

