Spring Cruise In

We're proud to announce a NEW VENUE for the Chattanooga Cruise In. As cool as it was to park on the streets of downtown Chattanooga, the traffic issues caused problems each year. The limited space also meant that we had to turn people away after we filled to capacity. That will no longer be an issue, as we are moving the Chattanooga Cruise In to Camp Jordan, and it will take place on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. The event is still FREE to the public, and we will have lots more room for cruise in participants, spectator parking, vendors and we'll even have on-site truck and trailer parking.

Camp Jordan has giant paved parking lots, as well as grassy areas for overflow parking. Also on site is an Arena, which will house many of our vendors and the popular "blemished tire sale". The event time is 8am to 4pm EST, and we're expecting upward to 2,000 cars to be on hand a day of family-friendly fun! As always, we'll have event T-shirts on hand (we're ordering more than ever), and Coker Tire will have our sales crew on hand for tire, wheel and accessory purchases. This is the same great event, with more room to grow, so mark your calendars and join us for one of the largest car events in the Southeast!