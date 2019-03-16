2019 Native Plant Marketplace & Expo

The Native Plant Marketplace sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Wild Ones will be held from 8 am - 4:30 pm on Saturday, March 16th. It is FREE and open to the public. Browse and purchase nature-inspired art for your home and garden. Purchase pesticide-free native plants from regional nurseries. Talk with representatives from area environmental nonprofit organizations. Bring the whole family for a day of education and fun.
Our growing list of vendors and exhibitors include:
Carolina Wild Native Plant Nursery
Nightsong Native Plant Nursery
Overhill Gardens
Tennessee Naturescapes
Linda Fraser, artist
Greg Haynes, botanical artist
Becky Hornyak and Blount County Master Gardeners
City of Chattanooga – Water Quality, Parks, Tree Commission
Chattanooga Area Pollinator Partnership (CHAPP)
Dream Gardens
Huntsville Botanical Gardens
Master Gardeners of Hamilton County
North American Butterfly Association, Tennessee Valley Chapter
Tennessee Plant Conservation Alliance
Sierra Club, Cherokee Group
Southeastern Grassland Initiative
Tennessee Clean Water Initiative
Wild Ones, Tennessee Valley Chapter