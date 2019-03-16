2019 Native Plant Marketplace & Expo

The Native Plant Marketplace sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Wild Ones will be held from 8 am - 4:30 pm on Saturday, March 16th. It is FREE and open to the public. Browse and purchase nature-inspired art for your home and garden. Purchase pesticide-free native plants from regional nurseries. Talk with representatives from area environmental nonprofit organizations. Bring the whole family for a day of education and fun.

Our growing list of vendors and exhibitors include:

Carolina Wild Native Plant Nursery

Nightsong Native Plant Nursery

Overhill Gardens

Tennessee Naturescapes

Linda Fraser, artist

Greg Haynes, botanical artist

Becky Hornyak and Blount County Master Gardeners

City of Chattanooga – Water Quality, Parks, Tree Commission

Chattanooga Area Pollinator Partnership (CHAPP)

Dream Gardens

Huntsville Botanical Gardens

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County

North American Butterfly Association, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Tennessee Plant Conservation Alliance

Sierra Club, Cherokee Group

Southeastern Grassland Initiative

Tennessee Clean Water Initiative

Wild Ones, Tennessee Valley Chapter