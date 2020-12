2020 Re:Genesis

Join us at Ziggy's Music Box in Chattanooga, TN as we roll in the New Year the right way!

2020 was a difficult and challenging year for everyone, and we are all glad to be rid of it.

We will be bringing in musicians from all over the region, including one all the way from California, for a night of Electronic Dance Music.

There will be good vibes and good bass music from 9pm to 2am on an Electro Voice ELX200 sound system.

Ages 21+

$5 entry